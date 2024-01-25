Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Petroleum prices likely to increase in next review 

Authorities foresee Rs 7 per litre rise in petrol and diesel rates amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East

By Monitoring Desk
petrol price.

Industry officials have alerted citizens to brace for an increase in petrol and high-speed diesel (HSD) prices in the upcoming fortnightly review of petroleum prices. 

Citing a surge in international prices amidst escalating tensions in the Middle East, officials anticipate a rise of Rs7 per litre for both petrol and diesel by January 31, 2024. 

Petrol prices in the global market escalated from $83 to $89 per barrel, while HSD surged from $93 to $97-98 per barrel within a week. Crude oil prices similarly climbed from $76 to $80 per barrel. 

This potential hike would mark a departure from the recent trend of stability or slight decreases in domestic fuel prices since November 01, 2023. 

An oil sector official emphasized the current geopolitical turmoil, especially the Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea, which prompted retaliatory strikes from the US and UK against them in Yemen. This crisis catalysed a surge in global petroleum product prices over the past week, with petrol and HSD prices rising by four to five dollars per barrel. 

Despite stable local currency rates, officials warn of impending price hikes domestically, reflecting the global price fluctuations. They noted that resistance in international prices may temper further increases in the coming days. 

 

Previous article
Inland Revenue Service petitions ECP to halt interim govt’s FBR restructuring plan
Next article
China says ready to work with Pakistan to upgrade CPEC 
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan l Daniyal Ahmad | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editors: Talha Farooqi I Fawad Shakeel -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.