PTCL launches first neutral internet exchange

Exchange is poised to become a pivotal hub for regional connectivity, facilitating the localisation of global content

By News Desk

Pakistan Telecommunication Company Limited (PTCL), the country’s largest integrated Information Communication Technology (ICT) company, has joined hands with DE-CIX, the world’s leading Internet Exchange (IX) operator, to inaugurate the Pakistan Internet Exchange (PIE) powered by DE-CIX. 

PIE powered by DE-CIX is poised to become a pivotal hub for regional connectivity. It enables local networks to benefit from low-latency interconnection and facilitates the localisation of global content. 

The inauguration ceremony held on Monday celebrated the launch of the first carrier-neutral IX in Pakistan. Housed within the PTCL data center in Karachi, this groundbreaking exchange is operated by DE-CIX under the DE-CIX as a Service (DaaS) model. 

It is built upon DE-CIX’s award-winning interconnection infrastructure, offering local peering and remote access to DE-CIX Frankfurt (Germany), one of the world’s largest IXs. 

“With a population of over 200 million people and Internet usage growing incredibly fast, Pakistan needs local interconnection, and its Internet connectivity will be strongly enhanced through this partnership. We want to serve the great demand for increasing the speed, quality, and stability of Internet connectivity to guarantee the best experience possible for end users and businesses in the market,” Ivo Ivanov, CEO of DE-CIX. 

Speaking at the inauguration, Federal Interim Minister of IT & Telecommunication Dr Umar Saif highlighted the significance of Pakistan’s digital market, emphasizing its vast potential.

He noted the country’s substantial progress in advancing fiber connectivity, including multiple submarine cables making landfall in Karachi. 

Dr Saif underscored the pivotal role of PIE powered by DE-CIX in positioning Pakistan as a regional digital connectivity hub. 

He projected substantial annual revenues ranging from $200-400 million through transit traffic, significantly contributing to the national economy.

 

