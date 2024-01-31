ECC to consider exporting famous Sahiwal bulls to Sri Lanka

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is currently contemplating the export of Sahiwal bulls to Sri Lanka, relaxing the ban on livestock export, as the island nation seeks to enhance its National Artificial Insemination (NAI) program.

According to an official source, the Sri Lankan government has already placed an import order, specifically requesting a dozen Sahiwal Bulls to kickstart its NAI initiative. This move comes as part of Sri Lanka’s efforts to improve the genetic composition of its cattle population.

The Ministry of Commerce (MoC) in Pakistan, acknowledging the ban on livestock export, has forwarded a summary to the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) for consideration and approval. The ECC is scheduled to convene on Thursday to discuss the proposal, and if approved, it will be further presented to the cabinet for the final nod.

Artificial Insemination in Sri Lanka:

As per details artificial insemination has been recognized as a crucial tool in genetic upgrading programs for cattle all over the world. In Sri Lanka this method is used to increase biodiversity amongst cattle.

Several studies have been conducted to evaluate the coverage and performance of Artificial Insemination (AI) at different levels, revealing that the national AI service reached less than 15% of breedable cattle, covering only 6% of estimated annual calvings. The coverage was significantly higher in the wet zones compared to the intermediate and dry zone areas.

Studies also highlighted the challenges in the efficiency of AI services, with factors such as the calving to first service interval (CFSI) and calving to conception interval (CCI) impacting the success rate. The studies emphasized the need for remedial measures to address these challenges and improve the overall efficiency of AI services in the country owing to poor cattle management numbers.

Sahiwal cattle:

The Sahiwal cattle, renowned as one of the best dairy breeds in India and Pakistan, is now expected to play a crucial role in Sri Lanka’s AI program. Known for their heat tolerance, high milk production, and resistance to parasites, Sahiwal Bulls are expected to contribute significantly to enhancing the genetic qualities of Sri Lanka’s cattle population, provided the ban is lifted.

The Sahiwal is not only a prolific milker, with cows averaging 2270 kg of milk during lactation, but also demonstrates the ability to sire small, fast-growing calves. Their docile nature and resistance to unfavorable climatic conditions make them an ideal choice for Sri Lanka’s AI program.

Why ban the export of livestock?

The export of livestock was banned in 2013 in Pakistan. The ban on the export of live animals in Pakistan stems from a proposal presented by the Ministry of Food and Security to the Economic Coordination Committee. The rationale behind this decision revolves around the comparison of revenue generated from exporting live animals versus processed meat.

The ministry emphasized that the revenue obtained from processing and exporting meat is significantly higher than that from exporting live animals. There exists a substantial gap in revenue, making it more advantageous to focus on meat processing. They argued that by processing the meat before export, not only does it fetch a favorable price in the international market, but it also opens avenues for the export of valuable by-products such as hides, bones, blood, and fat.

In essence, exporting processed meat provides a dual benefit compared to the direct sale of live animals. These considerations led to the imposition of a ban on the export of live animals in Pakistan. Since the Sri Lankan NAI program is not looking to import the bulls for dietary consumption, the question of exporting the Sahiwal bulls stands on their value of export, more than anything else.