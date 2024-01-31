OGRA notifies Rs 1 per kg hike in LPG price for February

ISLAMABAD: The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) has increased the price of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG) by Rs 1 per kilogram for the month of February 2024 and issued a notification to this effect.

According to OGRA’s notification, the price of LPG has been increased by Rs.1 per kg after which domestic cylinder price increased by Rs.14 and commercial cylinder by Rs.53 for the month of February 2024. Similarly, now LPG will be sold at Rs 257 per kg instead of Rs 256 per kg and domestic cylinder Rs.3026 instead of Rs.3040, while the commercial cylinder will be available at Rs 11695 instead of Rs 11642 in the open market of the country.

According to OGRA, the LPG producer price is linked with Saudi Aramco-CP and US$ dollar exchange rate. As compared to previous month Saudi Aramco-CP has increased by 1.6%. The average dollar exchange rate has however gone down by 1% resulting to increase in LPG consumer price by Rs.13.76/11.8 kg cylinder (0.45%). The per Kg increase in LPG consumer price is Rs.1.16.

Chairman of LPG Distributors Association Irfan Khokhar said that LPG is not available anywhere in the country including Lahore at the official price. He said that the looting of billions of rupees has been going on for three months, and all other government institutions, including Ogra, have become silent spectators. He said high LPG costs affect both hilly and remote areas and now also in the plains, it has become difficult for the people to cook food due to the high cost of LPG. Although OGRA has fixed the LPG price at Rs 257/KG, however, it is being sold at Rs 282/KG across the country, including Lahore, said Irfan Khokhar.

LPG mafia and LPG marketing companies are fleecing the inflation hit masses by selling LPG at their own price, he added.