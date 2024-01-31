Imran Khan tops poll as preferred leader for economic revival, Bloomberg survey

According to a recent Bloomberg survey, Pakistan’s leading economists and analysts favor former Prime Minister Imran Khan to spearhead reforms for the country’s struggling economy. Despite Khan’s disqualification due to convictions, his enduring popularity makes him the top choice among finance professionals.

Nawaz Sharif, three-time former premier of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N), secured the second spot, credited for his government experience. In third place was Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, with some respondents expressing concerns about dynastic politics.

Growing disillusionment with the electoral system is noted, especially as Imran Khan faces disqualification. Recent developments saw Khan and his spouse sentenced to 14 years in jail, adding to his political challenges.

Simultaneously, Nawaz Sharif’s PML-N is gaining voter support since his return from exile, as per a Gallup survey. Bloomberg Economics’ analysis of the misery index favors Nawaz’s party in managing the economy over the past three decades compared to rivals, including Khan.

The upcoming elections aim to end political volatility since Khan’s ouster, with the winning leader tasked with addressing an economy grappling with low reserves and high inflation.