Local mobile makers produce 84.4mn devices in five years

33 local and foreign companies established their plants in Pakistan 

By Monitoring Desk
mobile menufacturing

The local mobile manufacturing companies have produced 84.4 million mobile devices reflecting the industry’s phenomenal growth that created thousands of jobs in the last five years. 

According to the annual report of the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), 25 million smartphones were among the total devices produced from January 2019 to September 2023. 

The PTA report said 33 local and foreign companies locally established manufacturing plants under the Mobile Device Manufacturing (MDM) Regulations introduced in 2021. 

These companies, operating both as standalone entities and through joint ventures, obtained a 10-year MDM authorisation. 

The country also initiated the export of locally manufactured handsets, with 120,000 SEEGO brand mobiles labeled as ‘Manufactured in Pakistan’ exported to the African market in December 2022. 

The Device Identification Registration and Blocking System (DIRBS), introduced by the PTA, has provided a level playing field for foreign investments in the mobile device manufacturing industry in Pakistan. 

In addition to promoting local manufacturing, DIRBS has been a source of revenue generation for the government, collecting Rs 48.8 billion in Customs duties in the individual category from January 15, 2019, to October 25, 2023. 

This revenue stream remained untapped before the implementation of DIRBS. 

Leveraging this system, PTA has blocked 758,113 International Mobile Equipment Identities (IMEIs) reported as stolen. 

DIRBS has also identified and blocked 35.5 million non-compliant IMEIs, including 7.3 million duplicate or cloned IMEI numbers.

  1. producing the lowest quality phones plus the horrible warranty and after sales service is another feather in the hat for Pakistan.

