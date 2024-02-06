Pakistan ranked third with 42.6% growth in active software developers, according to GitHub

GitHub data released on January 18 ranks Pakistan 3rd in the list of countries showing a surprising jump in the number of active developers over just the past year.

In the competitive world of software development, maintaining an active GitHub profile has become pivotal for developers seeking job opportunities. GitHub, a massive platform for collaborative coding, serves as a global hub for software development, hosting both public repositories for open-source projects and closed repositories for project participants.

GitHub’s Innovation Graph, a quarterly initiative showcasing developer contributions globally. The data provides a broader view by spotlighting the developer landscape of entire countries. The latest figures reveal surprising trends, offering insights into nations making significant progress.

During the three months leading up to September 2023, Bangladesh experienced a remarkable surge, with 945,696 developers actively contributing to public GitHub repositories. In the same period in 2022, the number stood at 568,145, marking a staggering year-over-year increase of nearly two-thirds—the most substantial proportional leap recorded globally.

It’s crucial to consider the dataset’s limitations, focusing solely on public repositories, which represent less than half of GitHub’s overall activity. However, GitHub analysts suggest that the split between public and private activity remains consistent across countries, with private activity mirroring the fluctuations in public engagement.

Despite GitHub representing only a fraction of a country’s overall software development landscape, the data signals a rising trend of programming in regions historically overlooked by the Western tech industry.

Identifying Growth Leaders

To pinpoint the fastest-growing countries, Rest of World conducted a comparative analysis of developer figures for the most recent quarter (September through December 2023) against the same period the previous year. Countries with fewer than 500,000 active developer accounts in the most recent quarter were excluded to ensure a focus on substantial contributors.

Contrasting this with GitHub’s absolute figures, which place the U.S. at the forefront with 20.2 million developers, followed by India (13.3 million), China (6.9 million), and Brazil (5.4 million), reveals a different perspective. While high-GDP nations dominate the overall developer count, emerging tech hubs like Bangladesh and Nigeria exhibit significant growth in relative terms.

Interpreting the Surge

The surge in GitHub contributors prompts questions about its implications for a country’s tech sector. Mike Linksvayer, GitHub’s Vice President of Developer Policy, acknowledges the challenge of interpreting these numbers, questioning whether increased public developer activity serves as a leading or trailing indicator for broader development trends.

However, the countries highlighted by GitHub’s data exhibit other signs of expanding tech talent pools. In Bangladesh, a rising GDP has facilitated increased access to digital tools, propelling the IT sector’s growth. Nigeria showcases high-flying startups generating software development projects, backed by venture capital and government investments.

While the surge in GitHub contributors may indicate a burgeoning tech sector, its precise implications remain multifaceted. As nations embrace digital technology innovation, GitHub’s data offers a glimpse into the evolving global landscape of software development.