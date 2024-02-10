Internet disruption hits X in Pakistan amidst election controversy

Netblocks, which monitors cybersecurity and the governance of the internet, reported a nationwide disruption to X (formerly known as Twitter) on Saturday in Pakistan, amidst political unrest following a disputed election.

The internet monitor highlighted that the blockage is part of a larger pattern of communication disruptions in the country.

The political party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) condemned the block, labeling it a shameful act to prevent them from exposing electoral fraud.

“After shutting down mobile services on election day, X is now blocked because PTI was revealing the rigging,” PTI said.

This internet disruption coincides with delays in the announcement of the General Elections 2024 results by the Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP), which has continued to release outcomes slowly, more than 48 hours after voting concluded.

Earlier, the shutdown of the internet took place in suspicious circumstances on election day despite clear orders from the Sindh High Court that directed the government and the PTA to ensure uninterrupted internet services till the polling day.

Despite this the caretaker interior minister had told a press conference that they would only shut down internet services if a certain district requested it because of the security situation.

Amnesty International made a statement one hour after polls closed at 5PM calling the barring of cellular services calling the decision to suspend telecommunications and mobile internet services on an election day “a blunt attack on the rights to freedom of expression and peaceful assembly.”

“It is reckless to impede access to information as people head out to polling stations on the heels of devastating bomb blasts and what has been an intense crackdown on the opposition in the lead up to the elections in the country,” said Livia Saccardi, Interim Deputy Director for South Asia at Amnesty International.