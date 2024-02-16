HBLPSL season 9 kicks off: Palat do khel

The biggest sporting spectacle of the year, HBLPSL, returns for an electrifying season 9, this time with a game-changing theme: “Palat Do Khel”. Kicking off today in Lahore, the tournament matches will be held across four cities – Lahore, Multan, Rawalpindi, and Karachi.

The final will be played on 18 March 2024 at the National Stadium in Karachi.

HBL’s commitment to HBLPSL reflects its passion for uplifting Pakistan’s image. “Palat Do Khel” urges Pakistanis to capture the nation’s positive spirit and create inspiring content showcasing its true self.

Commenting on the HBLPSL Season 9, Ali Habib, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer – HBL, said, “HBLPSL is about enabling dreams, both for players and for our nation’s sporting future. This year, with “Palat Do Khel” we aim to capture the true self of our country. Dikhao Pakistan may kuch acha… Palat Do Khel.”