Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Bearish trend becomes a new norm at PSX

Uncertainty on the political front weakens investors’ confidence

By News Desk

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed another decline amid growing political instability, with the benchmark KSE-100 index losing 1.88% of its value during the Friday trading session. 

According to the PSX website, the KSE-100 index has fallen to 59,872.96, down by 1147.09 points.

Analysts attribute the decline in market sentiment to escalating political uncertainty and its expected adverse effects on the country’s economic stability.

The KSE-100 index fell by 1.82% on Thursday, closing at 61,020.05 – a decrease of 1133.79 points.

Reds dominate a few greens across all sectors, including commercial banks, oil and gas marketing companies, pharmaceuticals, and power generation and distribution sectors. 

On the political front, the latest updates indicate that PTI has selected Omar Ayub Khan as its prime ministerial candidate, while PML-N and PPP made progress in developing a strategy for forming a government. 

Bulls may enter the PSX once the formation of the coalition government and the power-sharing formula becomes clear, potentially boosting the confidence of equity investors.

Previous article
Dewan Farooque Motors plans to kickstart local assembly of KIA Shehzore
Next article
HBLPSL season 9 kicks off: Palat do khel
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Hub Power to acquire 9.5% shares of Sindh Engro Coal Mining...

Proposed transaction is subject to necessary corporate and regulatory approvals 

Apple to launch new AI-based code completion tool

Customs uncovers Rs 27.5bn systematic tax evasion

Goldman Sachs sees Pakistan’s dollar bonds to rebound 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.