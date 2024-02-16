Sign inSubscribe
Automobile

Dewan Farooque Motors plans to kickstart local assembly of KIA Shehzore

Plans include after-sales services through a nationwide dealership network

By News Desk

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited on Friday announced its plans to kickstart the local assembly operations of the special purpose KIA Commercial Vehicles in Pakistan with its product KIA SHEHZORE very soon in 2024.

In a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Dewan Farooque Motors expressed its dedication to providing people with high-quality vehicles and after-sales services through a comprehensive nationwide dealership network.  

Dewan Farooque signed a Technical License Agreement (TLA) with KIA Corporation (Commercial), Republic of Korea, for the assembly/manufacturing of vehicles on November 7, 2023.

KIA Corporation is a South Korean multinational automobile manufacturer headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. It reported global sales of 3,085,771 vehicles in 2023, posting a new annual global sales record. This represents a 6.3 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

Dewan Farooque Motors was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company. The principal activity of the company is assembling, progressive manufacturing and sale of vehicles in Pakistan.

Previous article
Hub Power to acquire 9.5% shares of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company 
Next article
Bearish trend becomes a new norm at PSX
News Desk
News Desk

1 COMMENT

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Customs uncovers Rs 27.5bn systematic tax evasion

Legal action initiated against roughly 1,268 importers for tax evasion between 2014 and 2022

Goldman Sachs sees Pakistan’s dollar bonds to rebound 

SBP injects over Rs500bn into money market through OMOs

OGRA announces 9pc reduction in RLNG prices for February

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.