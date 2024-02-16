Dewan Farooque Motors plans to kickstart local assembly of KIA Shehzore

Dewan Farooque Motors Limited on Friday announced its plans to kickstart the local assembly operations of the special purpose KIA Commercial Vehicles in Pakistan with its product KIA SHEHZORE very soon in 2024.

In a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), Dewan Farooque Motors expressed its dedication to providing people with high-quality vehicles and after-sales services through a comprehensive nationwide dealership network.

Dewan Farooque signed a Technical License Agreement (TLA) with KIA Corporation (Commercial), Republic of Korea, for the assembly/manufacturing of vehicles on November 7, 2023.

KIA Corporation is a South Korean multinational automobile manufacturer headquartered in Seoul, South Korea. It reported global sales of 3,085,771 vehicles in 2023, posting a new annual global sales record. This represents a 6.3 percent increase compared with the same period last year.

Dewan Farooque Motors was incorporated in Pakistan as a public limited company. The principal activity of the company is assembling, progressive manufacturing and sale of vehicles in Pakistan.