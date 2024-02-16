Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Hub Power to acquire 9.5% shares of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company 

Proposed transaction is subject to necessary corporate and regulatory approvals 

By News Desk

In a bid to expand its footprint in the energy sector, the Hub Power Company Limited has entered into a definitive agreement for the acquisition of shares of Sindh Engro Coal Mining Company Limited (SECMC).

According to a notice sent to the Pakistan Stock Exchange, this acquisition is equivalent to approximately 9.5% of the issued and paid-up ordinary share capital of SECMC, currently held by Habib Bank Limited (HBL).

However, the completion of the proposed transaction is subject to the necessary corporate and regulatory approvals and consents, and other conditions. 

The company shall keep the PSX informed in respect of material developments in this respect, if any.

Previous article
Apple to launch new AI-based code completion tool
Next article
Dewan Farooque Motors plans to kickstart local assembly of KIA Shehzore
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.