Automobile

Pak Suzuki slashes prices on Swift models by up to Rs 710,000

Limited-time price reduction announced in response to market conditions, effective May 1, 2024.

By News Desk

Pak Suzuki Motor Company has announced a price reduction of Rs 710,000 on its Swift models.

The company said in a notice that the new price is effective from May 1, 2024 and is in response to current market conditions.

The revised pricing will see the Swift GL MT model now available for Rs 4,336,000, a decrease of Rs 85,000.

The Swift GL CVT’s price has dropped by Rs 159,000, bringing it down to Rs 4,560,000.

The most significant reduction is for the Swift GLX CVT, which will now cost Rs 4,719,000, down from Rs 5,429,000, reflecting a reduction of Rs 710,000.

The company said that these new retail prices include the Federal Excise Duty (FED) and Sales Tax but exclude Advance Income Tax.

On Monday, Lucky Motor Corporation (LMC) has announced a significant price reduction for the Kia Stonic EX+ in Pakistan.

According to a recent company’s notification, the price has been reduced by Rs 1,513,000, bringing it down to Rs 4,767,000 from the previous Rs 6,280,000.

This reduction, effective from April 29, 2024, represents a 24.08% decrease in the price which is unprecedented.

The company has stated that this price adjustment is only applicable to the Kia Stonic EX+ model, with no changes to the prices of other models in its lineup.

Govt borrowing soars to Rs5.736trn in 9MFY24
News Desk
News Desk

