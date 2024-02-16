Mari Petroleum announces major gas discovery in Balochistan

In a landmark development for Pakistan’s energy sector, Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) on Friday announced a major gas discovery at the Maiwand X-1 ST-1 well, located in Block 28 of the Kohlu District in Balochistan.

This was disclosed to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the exploration well was spudded on June 12, 2023, and reached a final depth of 2,516 meters by November 12, 2023.

The testing of the well has shown promising results, with gas flow rates from various formations.

The Dughan & RaniKot formation, following post-completion rates, showed a flow of 4.14 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas at a wellhead flowing pressure (WHFP) of 186 psi using a 64/64” choke size.

Other formations, including Pab & Mughal Kot and Mughal Kot Sst and Lst, showed gas flows of 0.79 MMSCFD and 1.11 MMSCFD, and 0.38 MMSCFD, respectively, after acid wash and acid stimulation processes.

MPCL, which operates Block 28 with a 95% working interest alongside the Oil & Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) holding the remaining 5% interest, has been at the forefront of exploration activities in the region.