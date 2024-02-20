PKR falls against USD in interbank market

The Pakistani rupee depreciated by Re0.21, or 0.08% against the US dollar in Tuesday’s interbank session, closing at 279.57 per USD.

As per data released by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP), the currency fluctuated between a high of 279.9 and a low of 279.5 during the session.

On Monday, the rupee remained unchanged to settle at 279.36 against the US dollar.

In the open market, the buying rate for the US dollar was quoted at 280.5 and the selling rate at 283.5.

Against the Euro, the PKR gained 2.55 paisa, closing at 301.25. The PKR also appreciated against the British Pound, closing at 351.94, down by 75.57 paisa.

The Swiss Franc fell by 64.21 paisa to 316.45. The Japanese Yen and the Chinese Yuan saw gains against the PKR, closing at 1.8592 (up by 0.36 paisa) and 38.84 (up by 2.42 paisa), respectively.

The Saudi Riyal and the U.A.E Dirham appreciated against the PKR, closing at 74.54 (up by 5.59 paisa) and 76.06 (up by 5.81 paisa), respectively.

Since the start of the financial year, the PKR has appreciated by 6.43 rupees or 2.3% against the dollar. During the current calendar year, it has appreciated by 2.3 rupees or 0.82%.

In the money market, the 6-month Karachi Interbank Offer Rate rose by 8 basis points to 21.35%, with the bid rate at 21.6%.