Sign inSubscribe
Economy

China’s cotton yarn imports from Pakistan hit record $695.6mn in 2023

The increase in imports is attributed to the competitive pricing of foreign cotton yarns, particularly from Pakistan, India, and Uzbekistan

By Monitoring Desk

China’s import of cotton yarn from Pakistan soared to a record $695.6 million in 2023, up by 46.7%, according to the China Chamber of Commerce for Import and Export of Textile and Apparel (CCCT).

This surge is part of a broader trend in which China has increased its cotton yarn imports in response to domestic challenges in Pakistan’s textile industry, including significant energy price hikes and supply disruptions leading to over a thousand factory closures.

The increase in imports is attributed to the competitive pricing of foreign cotton yarns, particularly from Pakistan, India, and Uzbekistan, with Pakistan’s exports to China growing by 351.1% in December alone. Overall, Pakistan contributed to 15.8% of China’s cotton yarn imports for the year.

Despite a 2.9% decrease in China’s total yarn trade value to $19.68 billion in 2023, imports grew by 13.2% to $5.98 billion, with cotton yarn imports jumping 43.4% to 1.687 million tons.

Cotton yarn now represents a significant portion of China’s textile imports, highlighting the country’s growing reliance on imported cotton yarn, especially from Pakistan.

Previous article
Weekly inflation increases by 31% YoY
Next article
Pakistan imports tea worth $391mn in 7MFY24
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

Oil set for weekly decline with Fed in no rush to...

Oil prices fell on Friday and were on track for a weekly decline after the U.S. central bank indicated that interest rate cuts could...

HBL 2023 profit rises to a record Rs114bn, up 47%, with a focus on agriculture, digitally-led financial...

SBP, Arab Monetary Fund to integrate cross-border remittance platforms

SBP injects Rs776bn into market through OMOs

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Basit Munawar | Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Editor: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Sohail Abbas (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.