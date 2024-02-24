Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Provinces spend Rs542bn on development projects in 1HFY24

Mixed trends across provinces, Sindh leads with 141% increase in PSDP spending

By News Desk

Provincial governments reported a 19.44% increase in Public Sector Development Programme (PSDP) spending, reaching Rs542.808 billion for the first half of the current fiscal year (July-December) compared to Rs 454.436 billion in the same period of the previous year.

Data reveals a mixed trend in expenditure changes as Punjab’s PSDP spending decreased by 10.13%, falling to Rs 236.217 billion from Rs 262.796 billion.

In contrast, Sindh witnessed a rise of 141%, with expenditures climbing to Rs192.36 billion from Rs 79.939 billion.

However, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa saw a decrease of 24.43% in its PSDP spending, dropping to Rs55.761 billion from Rs 73.790 billion.

Meanwhile, Balochistan experienced a significant increase of 55% in its development spending, which went up to Rs 58.596 billion from Rs 37.911 billion.

News Desk
News Desk

