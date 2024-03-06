Government likely to restrict export of onion and banana 

ISLAMABAD: Despite earlier attempts to control prices, proving to be only very mildly effective, the Ministry of Commerce is poised to ban the export of onions and bananas ahead of the holy month of Ramadan.

In a bid to ensure the availability of onions and bananas at reasonable prices during Ramadan, the Ministry of Commerce is implementing measures by imposing temporary restrictions on the export of these commodities from the country.

The decision to review onion and banana exports was prompted by a recommendation from the Chief Secretary of Punjab. Consequently, the Ministry of Commerce instructed the Trade Development Authority to disseminate information about the decision to relevant stakeholders.

Effective immediately and continuing until the conclusion of Ramadan, exports of bananas to Iran and Afghanistan will be suspended or restricted. Similarly, exports of onions to Middle Eastern and Gulf states will be halted. These directives were communicated in writing from the Ministry of Commerce to the Trade Development Authority.

Additionally, the Ministry of Commerce has directed the Trade Development Authority of Pakistan to consult the Sectoral Council for Agriculture and Food Processing regarding the imposition of emergency restrictions.

This proactive measure by the Ministry of Commerce aims to ensure an ample supply of essential commodities such as onions and bananas within the country during the sacred month of Ramadan. The initiative is intended to assist consumers and maintain affordability, reflecting the government’s commitment to addressing public needs, particularly during religious observances when demand for certain goods typically surges.

Background:

Earlier this year, in January 2024, concerns regarding onion prices were raised, prompting the Ministry of Commerce to take action. With onions being a staple in South Asian cuisine, their importance cannot be overstated. However, the surge in prices, exceeding Rs 250/kg in many areas and breaching Rs 300/kg in some regions, posed a significant challenge, especially for economically disadvantaged families.

The crisis stemmed from a combination of factors, including disruptions in traditional supply chains from neighboring countries and export-driven demands fueled by temporary bans and pricing mechanisms.

And despite a hike in the Minimum Export Price (MEP) for onions to $1200 per tonne, aiming to curb outward flows and stabilize the domestic market, the prices of the largely used kitchen item remained skyrocketing. The exports of onions could not be controlled through the new initiative, ultimately causing a rise in prices of onions in the market to around Rs 300/kg.

The India Factor:

India’s ban on its onion exports in December 2023, coupled with a minimum export price set by the Indian government, triggered a surge in export orders from Pakistan. This export opportunity led to a depletion of domestic onion stocks, resulting in a shortage and subsequent price hikes in the local market.

Market Dynamics:

Traditional imports from Iran and Afghanistan decreased due to export duties and restrictions. Pakistani exporters capitalized on the high demand by redirecting onions to lucrative markets in the Middle East and Asia Pacific, putting additional pressure on domestic prices.

The Ministry of Commerce’s swift actions demonstrate a commitment to addressing the immediate challenges posed by soaring onion prices. However, sustained efforts and proactive planning will be crucial to building resilience and stability in Pakistan’s agricultural sector, particularly during times of heightened demand such as Ramadan.