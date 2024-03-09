Govt introduces new SOPs to protect Pakistani workers abroad 

The Ministry of Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development has introduced a new set of standard operating procedures (SOPs) aimed at enhancing the management of the Pakistani workforce abroad and those seeking employment opportunities overseas.

These SOPs, centered around the signing of letters of interest (LOIs) and memorandums of understanding (MOUs) with foreign entities and governments, are designed to improve institutional arrangements, ensuring better outcomes for Pakistani expatriates and higher remittance inflows.

The initiative is aimed at preventing the exploitation of Pakistani workers by dishonest firms and the issue of unqualified individuals being sent abroad under false certifications, which has tarnished Pakistan’s reputation and impacted the employment market for its workers internationally.

The procedures, rolled out on Friday, mandate swift compliance from various relevant bodies, including the Overseas Employment Corporation (OEC), Bureau of Emigration and Overseas Employment (BEOE), and several others, highlighting the importance of LOIs and MOUs in fostering international cooperation and urging the elimination of unnecessary delays.

Further, the ministry will facilitate an immediate inter-ministerial meeting upon the receipt of a draft agreement from an international partner, aiming for a comprehensive review and prompt feedback to ensure smooth and efficient collaborations.

This streamlined process is expected to accelerate legal and federal approval stages, with dedicated oversight from senior ministry officials to ensure timely progress.

This strategic move is poised to not only safeguard the interests of Pakistani workers abroad but also to strengthen Pakistan’s standing in the global employment marketplace, ensuring both increased protection and opportunities for its overseas human resource.