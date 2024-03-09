Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Short-term inflation rises 1.11% driven by higher food prices

Out of 51 items, prices of 14 items increased, 14 items decreased and 23 items remained stable for the week ended on March 7 

By News Desk

The Sensitive Price Indicator (SPI) reported a modest weekly increase of 1.11% in short-term inflation for the week ended on March 7, 2024, while on a yearly basis, it remained almost unchanged at 32.39%. 

The weekly increase in inflation was attributed to higher prices of petroleum products and food items. 

Data released by the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) shows that a major increase was observed in the prices of onions by 33.86%, potatoes by 23.81%, tomatoes by 16.42%, and bananas by 7.12%. 

Prices of LPG increased by 4.43%, eggs by 2.66%, petrol, and firewood by 1.49% each, beef by 1.38%, mutton by 0.50%, cooked daal by 0.41% and long cloth by 0.27%. 

On the other hand, a major decrease was observed in the prices of chicken by 6.95%, tea by 1.29%, cooking oil 5 Litre by 0.96%, bread plain by 0.51%, gur by 0.40%, garlic by 0.39%, pulse masoor by 0.26% and vegetable ghee 1 Kg by 0.23%. 

During the week under review, out of 51 items, prices of 14 (27.45%) items increased, 14 (27.45%) items decreased and 23 (45.10%) items remained stable. 

The year-on-year trend depicts an increase of 32.39% as gas charges for the first quarter of FY24 surge by 570%, tomatoes by 176.55%, hilies powder by 81.74%, gents sponge chappal by 58.05%, wheat flour by 57.04%, gents sandal by 53.37%, onions by 51.56%, garlic by 45.69%, gur by 44.94%, sugar by 41.69% and potatoes by 39.08%. 

While a YoY decrease was observed in the prices of vegetable ghee 1 Kg by 20.15%, cooking oil 5 Litre by 19.53%, bananas by 17.95%, mustard oil by 16.20%, vegetable ghee 2.5 Kg by 16.04%, LPG by 4.20%, chicken by 1.51% and cigarettes by 0.05%.

SPI is computed on a weekly basis to assess the price movement of essential commodities at a shorter interval of time so as to review the price situation in the country. 

This index comprises 51 essential items collected from 50 markets in 17 cities of the country. 

Previous article
CCP approves 100% acquisition of EFU Health by EFU Life
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.