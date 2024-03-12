Customs Department forms high-level committee to combat mobile phone smuggling

ISLAMABAD: To tackle the rampant smuggling of mobile phone sets within the country, the Customs Department has taken decisive action by forming a high-level committee. Spearheaded by former Prime Minister Anwar ul Haq Kakar, the committee, established on February 12, 2024, focuses specifically on combating the issue of ‘Mobile Phone Smuggling’.

Under the leadership of the Director-General of Reforms and Automation at the Customs Department, the committee has reached out to two pivotal private sector stakeholders, namely the Telecom Operators Association and the Pakistan Mobile Phone Manufacturers Association. Both organizations have been requested to nominate a member to join the committee’s ranks, aiming to staunch the flow of illicit mobile phones into the country.

The Terms of Reference (TORs) outlined for the committee are extensive, encompassing an assessment of the magnitude of mobile phone smuggling and its consequential impact on revenue. Additionally, the committee is tasked with scrutinizing the efficacy of countermeasures implemented by the Federal Board of Revenue (FBR), along with devising strategies to prevent unauthorized modifications to mobile phones via DIRIBS.

Of particular concern to the private sector were reports of IMEI number cloning, prompting numerous complaints to the telecom sector regulator and affected telecom companies. These concerns serve as a catalyst for the committee to delve deeper into identifying discrepancies and loopholes within the existing regulatory framework, as well as proposing robust policies and technological measures to enhance compliance and coordination among government entities.

Moreover, the committee is poised to recommend stringent measures against entities engaged in illegal cloning and patching programs. With representatives from key stakeholders such as the Customs Department, Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA), Pakistan Single Window, FBR, Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication, Ministry of Industries, and the Cyber Crime Wing of FIA, the committee boasts a diverse expertise necessary to tackle this multifaceted issue head-on.

Through collaborative efforts and proactive measures, the committee aims to safeguard national interests, mitigate revenue losses, and fortify regulatory frameworks to stem the tide of mobile phone smuggling in Pakistan.