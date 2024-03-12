Elon Musk announces plans to open source Grok, challenging ChatGPT 

Elon Musk, the entrepreneur behind SpaceX and Tesla, announced his intention to make Grok, his artificial intelligence chatbot, open source.

This move positions Grok as a competitor to ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, a company Musk co-founded in 2015.

The announcement came through a post on the social media platform X, marking a significant moment in the ongoing debate over the future direction of AI technology development.

Grok was introduced by Musk’s xAI company last year, aiming to rival the advancements made by OpenAI.

Musk’s decision to open source Grok reflects a broader division within the tech community regarding how artificial intelligence should evolve.

Advocates for an open source approach, like Meta, IBM, and various startups, argue for transparency and collaboration to foster innovation.

Conversely, companies like OpenAI and Google favor keeping certain technologies proprietary to safeguard against misuse and to fund the considerable costs associated with AI development.

This announcement follows a lawsuit Musk filed against OpenAI, accusing the organization of straying from its initial nonprofit mission to democratize AI research.

In response to the lawsuit, OpenAI suggested Musk’s actions were motivated by personal interests rather than altruism.

Musk has countered this by threatening to withdraw the lawsuit if OpenAI rebrands to “ClosedAI,” highlighting the tension between their differing philosophies on AI development.