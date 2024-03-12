Sign inSubscribe
Top News Updates

Elon Musk announces plans to open source Grok, challenging ChatGPT 

Musk's decision reflects a broader division within the tech community regarding how artificial intelligence should evolve

By News Desk

Elon Musk, the entrepreneur behind SpaceX and Tesla, announced his intention to make Grok, his artificial intelligence chatbot, open source.

This move positions Grok as a competitor to ChatGPT, developed by OpenAI, a company Musk co-founded in 2015.

The announcement came through a post on the social media platform X, marking a significant moment in the ongoing debate over the future direction of AI technology development.

Grok was introduced by Musk’s xAI company last year, aiming to rival the advancements made by OpenAI.

Musk’s decision to open source Grok reflects a broader division within the tech community regarding how artificial intelligence should evolve.

Advocates for an open source approach, like Meta, IBM, and various startups, argue for transparency and collaboration to foster innovation.

Conversely, companies like OpenAI and Google favor keeping certain technologies proprietary to safeguard against misuse and to fund the considerable costs associated with AI development.

This announcement follows a lawsuit Musk filed against OpenAI, accusing the organization of straying from its initial nonprofit mission to democratize AI research.

In response to the lawsuit, OpenAI suggested Musk’s actions were motivated by personal interests rather than altruism.

Musk has countered this by threatening to withdraw the lawsuit if OpenAI rebrands to “ClosedAI,” highlighting the tension between their differing philosophies on AI development.

 

Previous article
Bears dominate at PSX as KSE-100 falls over 900 points
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

New Finance Minister targets IMF deal and economic reforms

"There's no time for debate or delay; our focus is on immediate action." Muhammad Aurangzeb expresses his ambitions

What lies ahead for Muhammad Aurangzeb? 

Mining industry

What can KP’s proposed mining policy do? 

As Shehbaz Sharif takes charge, what are his first steps for the energy sector? 

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editors: Saddam Hussain | Riaz Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr Ahmed (Isb)-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.