Jam Kamal Khan assumes office as Federal Minister for Commerce

ISLAMABAD: Jam Kamal Khan officially assumed his duties as the Federal Minister for Commerce, taking charge of the ministry and outlining his vision for the future of Pakistan’s commerce.

Upon his arrival at the ministry, Mr Khan was warmly welcomed by Capt. (Retd) Muhammad Khurram Agha, the Federal Secretary for Commerce, setting the stage for a period of dynamic change and progress.

As per details shared by the ministry, Khan wasted no time in articulating his vision and objectives for the Ministry during his inaugural briefing.

He underscored the critical importance of fostering growth, stimulating investment, and providing comprehensive support to both local and foreign investors.

He said Pakistan’s economic potential could be fully realised through an inclusive approach. With a wealth of experience garnered throughout his career, Khan is determined to turn Pakistan’s commerce around.

Under the guidance of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Khan reiterated his unwavering commitment to addressing the formidable economic challenges confronting the nation.

Central to his strategy is the revitalisation of key sectors such as mining, livestock, and textiles through modernization initiatives, while ensuring alignment with global standards and best practices.

In a departure from traditional trade paradigms, he advocated for proactive measures to enhance Pakistan’s competitiveness on the global stage, stressing the necessity of embracing innovation and agility in navigating the ever-evolving international trade landscape.

Acknowledging communication from Dr Gohar Ejaz, the former caretaker Minister for Commerce, Khan underscored the significance of fostering closer ties between the business community and the Ministry of Commerce, recognizing their pivotal role in driving economic growth and prosperity.

Hailing from NA-257 Lasbela, Jam Kamal Khan’s illustrious political journey spans two terms as District Nazim of Lasbela, followed by his election to the National Assembly in 2013.

Notably, he served as Minister of State for Petroleum & Natural Resources under Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif before assuming the position of Chief Minister of Balochistan from 2018 to 2021.

A testament to his leadership acumen, Minister Khan was elected as the inaugural president of the Balochistan Awami Party (BAP) in 2018, further solidifying his position as a dynamic force in Pakistani politics.