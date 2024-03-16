Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt slashes diesel price by Rs1.77/litre, maintains petrol rate

High-speed diesel will now priced at Rs 285.56 per litre

By News Desk

The government has declared that petrol prices will stay the same, while high-speed diesel will see a decrease of Rs 1.77 per litre in its rate for the next fortnightly.

According to a notification issued by the Ministry of Finance, petrol’s price maintained at Rs 279.75 per litre.

On the other hand, high-speed diesel’s price has been lowered by Rs 1.77, now priced at Rs 285.56 per litre.

New petroleum prices will be effective from March 16, 2024.

In response to the volatile nature of global oil prices, this measure is intended to ensure domestic fuel price stability.

The Ministry of Finance conducts periodic evaluations of petroleum product pricing to ensure they reflect global market conditions, taking into account the economic impact and consumer welfare.

Previous article
Export of bananas and onions temporarily banned during Ramadan: Commerce Minister
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.