OGRA raises monthly RLNG tariffs for SNGPL, SSGC

ISLAMABAD: Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (OGRA) on Wednesday jacked up the monthly tariff of imported re-gasified liquefied natural gas (RLNG) up to 2.5 per mmbtu for Sui Northern Gas Pipeline Limited (SNGPL) and Sui Southern Gas Company (SSGC).

The new tariff will be effective from March 1, 2024.

According to OGRA, the decision to raise the monthly RLNG rates is attributed to the rise in the cost of supply.

OGRA has notified the transmission and distribution prices for both Sui companies, aiming to align them with the increased cost.

For SNGPL, the price of RLNG has seen a notable increase of 2.58 per mmbtu on a month-to-month basis.

OGRA has set the price of RLNG at $12.8142 per mmbtu for March, marking a slight increment of $0.3220 per mmbtu compared to February 2024, where the price stood at $12.4922 per mmbtu.

Similarly, the tariff for RLNG supplied through the SSGC network has also been raised. The new price of RLNG for the current month has been fixed at $13.0563 per mmbtu, reflecting an increase of 0.76 per mmbtu for end consumers. This figure contrasts with the previous month’s rate of $12.9584 mmbtu, indicating a rise of $0.0979 per mmbtu.

It is pertinent to mention that the hike in RLNG prices may have implications for consumers, particularly in terms of their monthly utility bills. However, OGRA assures that these adjustments are necessary to maintain the stability and efficiency of the natural gas supply chain in Pakistan.