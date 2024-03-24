Pakistan considers resuming trade with India amid diplomatic shift

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has announced the potential resumption of trade with India, halted since August 2019 following India’s revocation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister stated, “Pakistani businessmen want trade with India to resume,’’ during his remarks at the Pakistan High Commission in London, following his attendance at the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels.

Dar expressed a readiness to consider the resumption of trade, reflecting a possible shift in diplomatic approach.

This comes in the context of persistent tensions since the 2019 decision by India, which Pakistan asserts disrupted the environment for dialogue.

The suspension of trade occurred after the Indian government, led by Narendra Modi, altered the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to heightened tensions between the two nations.

Pakistan has tied the normalization of relations with India to the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

However, signs of easing tensions appeared with the renewal of the 2003 ceasefire along the Line of Control in February 2021.

Additionally, recent exchanges between Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have sparked optimism for improved diplomatic relations.