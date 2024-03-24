Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Pakistan considers resuming trade with India amid diplomatic shift

Pakistani businessmen want trade with India to resume, says Ishaq Dar

By News Desk

Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar has announced the potential resumption of trade with India, halted since August 2019 following India’s revocation of the special status for Jammu and Kashmir.

Foreign Minister stated, “Pakistani businessmen want trade with India to resume,’’ during his remarks at the Pakistan High Commission in London, following his attendance at the Nuclear Energy Summit in Brussels.

Dar expressed a readiness to consider the resumption of trade, reflecting a possible shift in diplomatic approach.

This comes in the context of persistent tensions since the 2019 decision by India, which Pakistan asserts disrupted the environment for dialogue.

The suspension of trade occurred after the Indian government, led by Narendra Modi, altered the autonomous status of Jammu and Kashmir, leading to heightened tensions between the two nations.

Pakistan has tied the normalization of relations with India to the reinstatement of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status.

However, signs of easing tensions appeared with the renewal of the 2003 ceasefire along the Line of Control in February 2021.

Additionally, recent exchanges between Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi have sparked optimism for improved diplomatic relations.

 

Previous article
Shehbaz surrenders ECC chairmanship to Aurangzeb
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Consumer confidence dips 4.1% in February

CCI declined due to 7.9% fall in Economic Conditions Index and a 0.9% reduction in Expected Economic Conditions Index
SECP

SECP stipulates procedure for payment of subscription money 

World Bank approves $149.7mn financing for Pakistan

Pakistan, China to advance phase-2 of CPEC with five new corridors

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.