SECP data scrape: Is there a silver lining?

Can something good come out of something bad?

Zain Naeem
In July of 2022, the Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan (SECP) experienced a data scrape which led to much of its data being accessed in an unauthorized manner. The episode got so little attention that even SECP had to be informed regarding what had actually taken place from an outsider. 

The data that was scrapped was up for sale on the dark web and was a serious breach of trust that is placed by the people in SECP in handling of this sensitive data. But could something good come from what actually happened?. The data was used to set up a website under the domain name of corporatehouse.pk which published the name of auditors, directors and chief executive officers of the respective companies.

The site has now been taken down. Part of that was due to the fact that the site actually went as far as putting up listed personal addresses, phone numbers and other personal information which had nothing to do with the professional lives of these people. This should not have taken place. The question still remains whether such a website can add to the transparency of the markets and if there is a place for the SECP to manage a database for the betterment of the investors. Profit ponders this dilemma.

 

