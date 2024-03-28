Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSX hits all-time high as KSE-100 surpasses 67,000 mark

Market experts cite institutional buying and positive news on privatisation as key drivers behind record surge

By News Desk

Stocks witnessed an upwards trajectory on Thursday as the benchmark KSE-100 index reached its all-time high of 67,000 mark during intraday trading.

According to the PSX website, KSE-100 Index was hovering at 67,208.83 as of 12:00 pm, up by 661 points or 0.99% from the previous close.

Market experts attributed the surge to buying from foreign and local investors driven by positive news on privatisation and the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Various sectors including automobile assemblers, commercial banks, cement, chemical, oil and gas exploration companies, OMCs, and refineries witnessed buying activity.

The index closed at an all-time high of 66,547.78 the previous day.

Following a record high closing in mid-December, the index experienced a significant correction, dropping 12.4%.

The recent rebound is attributed to factors such as the conclusion of general elections, expectations for interest rate cuts, anticipation for fresh inflows from the IMF, and government efforts to restructure and privatise Pakistan International Airlines Corp (PIAA).

The PIA’s newly formed board approved restructuring plan for debt amounting to Rs 268 billion.

The KSE-100 has gained 25,694 points or 61.98% during the fiscal year and 4,696 points, equivalent to 7.52%, in the ongoing calendar year.

In the broader market, the All-Share index gained 348.68 points to 44,423.80, just below its record high of 44,514.

Previous article
Engro Fertilizers extends Rs5bn loan to EPCL for one year
Next article
FBR levies 20% customs duty on imported multivitamins, natural health products
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SIFC to implement plan to develop semiconductor, chip design industry

Following the models of China and India, Pakistan aims to elevate its local brands internationally

US says it doesn’t support progress on Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project

CCP

CCP to sign agreement with Chinese market regulator

Profit repatriation hits $759mn in 8MFY24

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.