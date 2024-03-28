Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Engro Fertilizers extends Rs5bn loan to EPCL for one year

Intercompany loan agreement facilitates financial support between Engro Group subsidiaries

By News Desk

Engro Fertilizers Limited (EFERT), a subsidiary of Engro Corporation Limited, will provide a Rs5 billion loan to its subsidiary Engro Polymer & Chemicals Limited (EPCL) for one year.

The loan will be a revolving line of credit, as disclosed by Engro Fertilizers to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Wednesday.

According to the Annual General Meeting (AGM) minutes, Engro Fertilizers shareholders approved a special resolution for EFERT to extend an intercompany loan of up to PKR 5 billion to EPCL.

This loan will include loans, advances, and/or security, and will be valid for one year, with the option to renew for up to four consecutive one-year periods.

Abdul Qayoom was appointed as EPCL’s new CEO earlier this month, succeeding Jahangir Piracha.

EPCL, established in Pakistan in 1997, manufactures and sells Poly Vinyl Chloride (PVC), caustic soda, Vinyl Chloride Monomer (VCM), and related products.

Additionally, it operates a captive power plant and water recycling plant in its chemical complex, with surplus power supplied to Engro Fertilizers Limited.

 

Previous article
PIA holding company approves Rs268bn debt restructuring plan
Next article
PSX hits all-time high as KSE-100 surpasses 67,000 mark
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SIFC to implement plan to develop semiconductor, chip design industry

Following the models of China and India, Pakistan aims to elevate its local brands internationally

US says it doesn’t support progress on Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project

CCP

CCP to sign agreement with Chinese market regulator

Profit repatriation hits $759mn in 8MFY24

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.