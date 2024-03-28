Sign inSubscribe
PSX raises Rs36bn in government bond auction

Falls short of Rs50bn target across various GIS categories

By News Desk

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) held an auction Thursday for Government of Pakistan Ijara Sukuk (GIS) bonds, generating Rs35.74 billion, falling short of the Rs50 billion target. 

As per details shared by the PSX, the auction covered various categories of GIS bonds, including Variable Rental Rate (VRR), Fixed Rental Rate (FRR), and FRD.

The total bids amounted to Rs42.47 billion, distributed as Rs18.36 billion for GIS FRD, Rs23.44 billion for GIS VRR, and Rs673.3 million for GIS FRR.

For the 1-year GIS FRD, Rs15.95 billion was accepted, consisting of Rs15.78 billion in competitive bids and Rs169.54 million in non-competitive bids. The cut-off price for this bond was set at Rs83.21, corresponding to a rental yield of 20.24%.

In the GIS VRR category, the government accepted Rs19.46 billion, including Rs26.5 million for 3-year GIS VRR and Rs19.44 billion for 5-year GIS VRR. 

Out of this, Rs19.44 billion came from competitive bids and Rs25.65 million from non-competitive bids. The cut-off prices were Rs99.95 for the 3-year VRR and Rs98.14 for the 5-year VRR.

Additionally, the government secured Rs329.31 million from the sale of 3-year GIS FRR, with no bids accepted for the 5-year GIS FRR. The 3-year FRR bond’s cut-off price was Rs100.04.

The auction aimed to raise Rs10 billion from 1-year GIS FRD, and Rs20 billion each from GIS VRR and GIS FRR sales.

