Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SIFC to implement plan to develop semiconductor, chip design industry

Following the models of China and India, Pakistan aims to elevate its local brands internationally

By Monitoring Desk

The Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) is set to implement a plan for developing a semiconductor and chip design industry in Pakistan, targeting multibillion-dollar investment, as reported by Express Tribune.

The initiative requires the government to offer tax incentives and support to attract foreign investment, particularly from China and the U.S., for establishing chip design centers.

The SIFC proposed a government-to-business chip designing facility to stimulate investment and suggested starting with testing and research before fully developing the semiconductor sector.

A semiconductor manufacturing foundry would need an estimated investment of $6-7 billion, with the country facing a shortage of trained professionals.

Muhammad Naqi, CEO of Premier Code, emphasized the need for incremental progress and confidence-building with major industry players to foster investment in testing departments.

He highlighted the necessity of updating educational curricula to address the skilled labor shortage and improving the country’s image to ensure a secure environment for investors and visitors.

The government’s role in assisting local mobile phone brands to increase market share and ensure intellectual property rights protection was also noted. Following the models of China and India, Pakistan aims to elevate its local brands internationally.

The Pakistan National Semiconductor Plan, initiated in 2022, outlines the potential and challenges of the semiconductor industry, emphasizing the need for improvements in business setup and operations, bridging the academic-industry gap through advanced training centers, and offering incentives to attract chip design companies.

The plan also calls for simplifying the customs process to enhance the country’s competitiveness in semiconductor design and manufacturing.

With a large, low-cost labor pool and the backdrop of the US-China trade tensions, Pakistan is poised to position itself as a significant player in the global semiconductor and chip design industry.

 

Previous article
US says it doesn’t support progress on Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project
Next article
Iranian power firm seeks PM’s intervention for unpaid NTDC dues
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Energy

Iranian power firm seeks PM’s intervention for unpaid NTDC dues

Despite completing Pak-Iran 220KV transmission line for Gwadar, the company has only received 40% of the contracted payment

US says it doesn’t support progress on Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project

CCP

CCP to sign agreement with Chinese market regulator

Profit repatriation hits $759mn in 8MFY24

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.