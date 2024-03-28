Sign inSubscribe
Industry

Iranian power firm seeks PM’s intervention for unpaid NTDC dues

Despite completing Pak-Iran 220KV transmission line for Gwadar, the company has only received 40% of the contracted payment

By Monitoring Desk

Iranian power firm M/s Sunir has approached Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for assistance in resolving outstanding payment issues with the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

According to a news report, in a letter to the Prime Minister, Managing Director of Sunir Hasan Gholinezhad highlighted the completion of the Pak-Iran 220KV interconnection transmission line for Gwadar, facilitating the import of an additional 100 megawatts of electricity to the Gwadar region despite challenges such as security issues and adverse conditions on January 2, 2023. 

The company asserts that despite completing the work over a year ago, NTDC has only paid approximately 40% of the contract amount, amounting to £52 million plus Rs 36 million, despite repeated requests.

Sunir, Iran’s Power & Water Equipment and Services Export Company, also said that they started the work on the project before the contractual start date and utilised their own resources. 

The company has requested the Power Division Secretary’s instruction to initiate the second phase of the project, which includes approximately 46 kilometres of transmission line (220kV) and a GIS Grid Station in Gwadar, to fully utilise the capacity of the transmission line and provide power to other regions in Pakistan.

Previous article
SIFC to implement plan to develop semiconductor, chip design industry
Next article
PIA holding company approves Rs268bn debt restructuring plan
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SIFC to implement plan to develop semiconductor, chip design industry

Following the models of China and India, Pakistan aims to elevate its local brands internationally

US says it doesn’t support progress on Pakistan-Iran gas pipeline project

CCP

CCP to sign agreement with Chinese market regulator

Profit repatriation hits $759mn in 8MFY24

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.