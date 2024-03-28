Iranian power firm seeks PM’s intervention for unpaid NTDC dues

Iranian power firm M/s Sunir has approached Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif for assistance in resolving outstanding payment issues with the National Transmission and Despatch Company (NTDC).

According to a news report, in a letter to the Prime Minister, Managing Director of Sunir Hasan Gholinezhad highlighted the completion of the Pak-Iran 220KV interconnection transmission line for Gwadar, facilitating the import of an additional 100 megawatts of electricity to the Gwadar region despite challenges such as security issues and adverse conditions on January 2, 2023.

The company asserts that despite completing the work over a year ago, NTDC has only paid approximately 40% of the contract amount, amounting to £52 million plus Rs 36 million, despite repeated requests.

Sunir, Iran’s Power & Water Equipment and Services Export Company, also said that they started the work on the project before the contractual start date and utilised their own resources.

The company has requested the Power Division Secretary’s instruction to initiate the second phase of the project, which includes approximately 46 kilometres of transmission line (220kV) and a GIS Grid Station in Gwadar, to fully utilise the capacity of the transmission line and provide power to other regions in Pakistan.