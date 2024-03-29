FPCCI constitutes Think Tank on Pakistan’s Economic Revival

Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce & Industry (FPCCI) President Atif Ikram Sheikh has constituted a high-profile think tank of the apex body, comprising the nation’s top economic minds, governance specialists, industrialists, entrepreneurs, investors and exporters.

According to a press release issued here, the body will be called FPCCI’s Think Tank on Pakistan’s Economic Revival and Growth (FPCCI-PERG); and, will be chaired by former caretaker federal minister for Commerce Dr Gohar Ejaz.

Atif Ikram Sheikh maintained that the entire business, industry and trade community of Pakistan is united for the economic revival of Pakistan and, being the apex body, FPCCI has assembled an ensemble group of Pakistan’s brightest minds.

The members of FPCCI-PERG will include the veteran industrialist, Bashir Jan Mohammad; the capital markets czar, Arif Habib; serial entrepreneur, Mohammad Ali Tabba; former Presidents of FPCCI, Mian Muhammad Idrees & Ghazanfar Bilour; top exporter, Dr Nouman Idrees Butt; CEO TDAP, Zubair Motiwala; Chairman APTMA, Asif Inam and former president Lahore Chamber, Shahzad Ali Malik.

The likes of Shahid Abdullah, Fawad Mukhtar, Maqsood Ismail, Farooq Naseem and Shahzad Asghar Ali will also be part of FPCCI-PERG. In-depth analysis and informed discourse will be the core values of the think tank.

The objectives of the think tank are researching economic challenges and opportunities; formulating evidence-based policy recommendations for sustainable economic growth and facilitating dialogue among the quadrilateral alliance of policymakers, industry, academia & civil society.

Atif Ikram Sheikh apprised that all major sectors and industrial regions of the country will be represented by their best of the best and, FPCCI is all-willing to kickstart a result-oriented consultative process with the government on federal budget 2024 – 25 and charter of economy in the light of the recommendations of its think tank.