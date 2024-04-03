PSX sees significant gains with 700-point surge amid rate cut expectations

The Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) witnessed a notable increase on Wednesday, as the KSE-100 index surged by 704 points, or 1.05%, reaching 67,590.26 by midday, up from the previous close of 66,886.26.

This rise is attributed to positive movements in various sectors including cement, transport, technology and communication, and commercial banking, as per the PSX website.

The uptick follows a period of modest gains linked to a lower-than-projected inflation rate of 22 months, prompting speculation of a potential cut in the State Bank’s policy rate next month.

Confidence has further improved after observing significant progress in privatization efforts, coupled with foreign portfolio investment. Cement stocks are in the spotlight today, driven by expectations of a rate cut in the coming months.

Mohammed Sohail, CEO of Topline Securities, highlighted market optimism, particularly with the progress on the privatization efforts for Pakistan International Airlines (PIA) and the influx of foreign portfolio investment.

Analysts suggested that the market anticipates a decrease in interest rates by at least 150 basis points, signaling economic resilience. They also point to undervalued sectors, such as banking and oil and gas, suggesting that the current trading multiples do not reflect historical norms, presenting trading opportunities.

Some experts have recognized the impact of improved cement sales figures and foreign investments in rupee-denominated government papers on market dynamics.

The overall market optimism is further supported by structural reforms and privatization efforts, indicating a positive outlook for Pakistan’s economic environment and investor confidence.