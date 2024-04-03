SECP Data scraping and its positive effects | Featured in Profit

In July 2023, SECP saw it dat being scraped and being sold on the internet. Once this data was bought, a website called corporatehouse.pk was set up. Even though any data breach needs to be condemned, the setting up of the website shows that there is a need for this data to be accessible. Having professional data regarding ownership, directorship and sponsoring of a company would be vital for investors looking to invest. How does the data breach and the website function in a grander scheme of the capital markets? Profit explains