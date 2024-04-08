Sign inSubscribe
OGDCL discovers tight gas reserves in Sindh

Exploration giant embarks on a fast-track implementation of its tight gas exploration program

By News Desk

Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL) has discovered gas at its exploratory Well Nur West 1, located in district Sujawal, Sindh.

According to a notice issued by the OGDCL to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX), the oil and gas exploration giant has discovered new reserves as the 100% operator of Nur Development & Production Lease (D&P L).

The structure of Nur West 1 was drilled and tested using OGDCL’s in-house expertise to a depth of 2975 meters.

The well tested 1.24 million standard cubic feet per day (MMSCFD) of gas through a 32/64″ choke at a wellhead flowing pressure of 150 Pounds per Square Inch (PSI) from the Lower Goru Formation (‘A’ Sand).

The discovery is being evaluated as tight gas, natural gas reservoirs locked in extraordinarily impermeable, hard rock, making the underground formation extremely tight.

The discovery at Nur West 1, stemming from the Company’s diligent exploration strategy, paves the way for new avenues that will contribute to augmenting the hydrocarbon reserve base of OGDCL and the country.

In furtherance of strategic direction, OGDCL has embarked on a fast-track implementation of its tight gas exploration program, underlining its commitment to enhancing energy resources, read the notice.

