HUM Network awarded broadcasting rights for ICC cricket events in Pakistan for 2024-25

Two subsidiaries of HUM Network have been awarded broadcasting rights for major cricket events of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Pakistan for 2024-25.

“We are pleased to inform that M/s. Tower Sports (Private) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of M/s. HUM Network Limited (“Company”) together with TS3 FZ LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company has been awarded broadcasting rights for ICC cricket events in Pakistan for the years 2024-25,” the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Tuesday.

The major ICC events during this contract period include Men’s and Women’s ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, and ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 amongst many events.

These rights shall strengthen our position as a premier destination for all cricketing events along with boosting advertising revenues and attracting new sponsors, the company further said in its notice.