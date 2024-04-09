Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

HUM Network awarded broadcasting rights for ICC cricket events in Pakistan for 2024-25

Major events during contract period include Men’s and Women’s ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, and ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 

By News Desk
Pakistan's Shaheen Shah Afridi (2L) celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of India's KL Rahul (not pictured) during the ICC mens Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between India and Pakistan at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 24, 2021. (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE / AFP) (Photo by INDRANIL MUKHERJEE/AFP via Getty Images)

Two subsidiaries of HUM Network have been awarded broadcasting rights for major cricket events of the International Cricket Council (ICC) in Pakistan for 2024-25. 

“We are pleased to inform that M/s. Tower Sports (Private) Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of M/s. HUM Network Limited (“Company”) together with TS3 FZ LLC, an indirect wholly-owned subsidiary of the Company has been awarded broadcasting rights for ICC cricket events in Pakistan for the years 2024-25,”  the company informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) through a notice on Tuesday. 

The major ICC events during this contract period include Men’s and Women’s ICC T20 World Cup 2024, Men’s Champions Trophy 2025, and ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 amongst many events.

These rights shall strengthen our position as a premier destination for all cricketing events along with boosting advertising revenues and attracting new sponsors, the company further said in its notice. 

Previous article
Bank Alfalah intends to acquire 84.51% shares of Samba Bank
Next article
New investment spark surge in maritime employment opportunities
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.