SBP-held reserves slightly dip, now stand at $8.04bn

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) slightly decreased by $0.1 million and now stand at $8.04 billion during the week ended on April 05, 2024.

According to the latest data released by the SBP on Monday, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.441 billion.

The break-up of the foreign reserves position shows that out of the total liquid reserves of $13.441 billion, foreign reserves held by the State Bank stand at $8.04 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stand at $5.401 billion.

Earlier, the SBP successfully executed the repayment of $1 billion in International Bonds on April 12, 2024.

The central bank said that the payment, principal plus interest, was made to the agent bank for onward distribution to the bondholders.

Pakistan anticipates an inflow from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the end of this month to offset this decline.