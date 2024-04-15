Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

SBP-held reserves slightly dip, now stand at $8.04bn

Total liquid foreign exchange reserves recorded $13.441 billion as of April 5, 2024

By News Desk

Foreign exchange reserves held by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) slightly decreased by $0.1 million and now stand at $8.04 billion during the week ended on April 05, 2024.

According to the latest data released by the SBP on Monday, the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country stood at $13.441 billion. 

The break-up of the foreign reserves position shows that out of the total liquid reserves of $13.441 billion, foreign reserves held by the State Bank stand at $8.04 billion while net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stand at $5.401 billion.

Earlier, the SBP successfully executed the repayment of $1 billion in International Bonds on April 12, 2024.

The central bank said that the payment, principal plus interest, was made to the agent bank for onward distribution to the bondholders.

Pakistan anticipates an inflow from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) by the end of this month to offset this decline.

Previous article
Malik Riaz’s son allegedly transferred 245 kanals of land in Bani Gala to Farhat Shahzadi for Rs 53.28 crores. What link does the transaction have with the Al Qadir case? 
Next article
It is challenging to do business in Pakistan, says Telenor CEO
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editors: Abdullah Niazi | Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Shahnawaz Ali | Aziz Buneri | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Regional Heads of Marketing: Mudassir Alam (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb )-- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.