Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

FIA mandated to eradicate corruption in Discos, combat power theft

FIA deputy directors to be appointed in every distribution company; dedicated teams deployed at circle levels; depoliticisation of Discos' boards planned

By Ahmad Ahmadani

ISLAMABAD: In a decisive move to combat power theft and corruption within the power sector, the government has mandated the appointment of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers in power distribution companies (DISCOs).

This directive comes directly from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has ordered the Power Division to take stringent measures against electricity theft and corrupt practices within DISCOs.

Sources revealed that the prime minister has specifically instructed the Power Division to coordinate with provincial authorities and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to ensure robust enforcement actions against power theft across the country.

Additionally, the Secretary of the Power Division has been tasked with visiting all provinces to develop a comprehensive action plan. As part of this plan, dedicated teams of civil armed forces will be deployed at the circle level to assist in enforcement efforts.

A significant aspect of the prime minister’s directive is the appointment of dedicated FIA officers within each DISCO.

A deputy director of the FIA will be appointed in every DISCO to collaborate with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) on integrity issues concerning DISCO employees. Furthermore, an additional Director General of the FIA will be appointed at the headquarters level to oversee coordination and monitoring efforts.

The role of the FIA deputy director will include preparing cases against corrupt DISCO officers, aiming to eliminate corruption from within the power distribution companies.

This move is expected to enhance accountability and transparency in DISCO operations.

Moreover, the prime minister has issued orders to remove all politically appointed members from the boards of directors (BoD) of DISCOs.

In an effort to depoliticise the DISCOs, new boards will be constituted, comprising individuals with established credentials and integrity.

This is aimed at ensuring that the governance of DISCOs is handled by professionals with a strong reputation, free from political influence.

The Power Division has started implementing these directives, tightening the noose around corrupt officials within DISCOs.

The appointment of FIA officers is seen as a critical step in curbing electricity theft, which has been a significant issue affecting the power sector’s efficiency and financial stability.

The involvement of FIA in DISCO operations is expected to bring about a more rigorous approach to tackling power theft and corruption.

By working closely with provincial authorities and LEAs, the government aims to create a more secure and transparent environment within the power sector, ultimately benefiting the nation’s economy and reducing losses incurred due to theft and corrupt practices.

This strategic move by the government underscores its commitment to improving the power sector’s integrity and efficiency, ensuring that the distribution of electricity is fair and corruption-free.

As these measures take effect, it is anticipated that there will be a significant reduction in power theft and an improvement in the overall management and operations of DISCOs across the country.

Previous article
Power consumers to face Rs 3.49/unit hike under FCA of April
Next article
CCP conducts hearing on collusive practices of poultry companies
Ahmad Ahmadani
Ahmad Ahmadani
The author is a an investigative journalist at Profit. He can be reached at [email protected].

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Energy

Power sector circular debt soars to Rs2.63tr

Govt had previously assured the IMF of maintaining the power sector's circular debt at Rs2.31tr

Gold market sees steep price increase of Rs2,300

PSX dips 258 points amid IMF visit, speculations of economic tightening

Govt to revisit solar net metering policy, says minister

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.