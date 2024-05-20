FIA mandated to eradicate corruption in Discos, combat power theft

ISLAMABAD: In a decisive move to combat power theft and corruption within the power sector, the government has mandated the appointment of Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) officers in power distribution companies (DISCOs).

This directive comes directly from Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, who has ordered the Power Division to take stringent measures against electricity theft and corrupt practices within DISCOs.

Sources revealed that the prime minister has specifically instructed the Power Division to coordinate with provincial authorities and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) to ensure robust enforcement actions against power theft across the country.

Additionally, the Secretary of the Power Division has been tasked with visiting all provinces to develop a comprehensive action plan. As part of this plan, dedicated teams of civil armed forces will be deployed at the circle level to assist in enforcement efforts.

A significant aspect of the prime minister’s directive is the appointment of dedicated FIA officers within each DISCO.

A deputy director of the FIA will be appointed in every DISCO to collaborate with the Chief Executive Officers (CEOs) on integrity issues concerning DISCO employees. Furthermore, an additional Director General of the FIA will be appointed at the headquarters level to oversee coordination and monitoring efforts.

The role of the FIA deputy director will include preparing cases against corrupt DISCO officers, aiming to eliminate corruption from within the power distribution companies.

This move is expected to enhance accountability and transparency in DISCO operations.

Moreover, the prime minister has issued orders to remove all politically appointed members from the boards of directors (BoD) of DISCOs.

In an effort to depoliticise the DISCOs, new boards will be constituted, comprising individuals with established credentials and integrity.

This is aimed at ensuring that the governance of DISCOs is handled by professionals with a strong reputation, free from political influence.

The Power Division has started implementing these directives, tightening the noose around corrupt officials within DISCOs.

The appointment of FIA officers is seen as a critical step in curbing electricity theft, which has been a significant issue affecting the power sector’s efficiency and financial stability.

The involvement of FIA in DISCO operations is expected to bring about a more rigorous approach to tackling power theft and corruption.

By working closely with provincial authorities and LEAs, the government aims to create a more secure and transparent environment within the power sector, ultimately benefiting the nation’s economy and reducing losses incurred due to theft and corrupt practices.

This strategic move by the government underscores its commitment to improving the power sector’s integrity and efficiency, ensuring that the distribution of electricity is fair and corruption-free.

As these measures take effect, it is anticipated that there will be a significant reduction in power theft and an improvement in the overall management and operations of DISCOs across the country.