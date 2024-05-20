Power consumers to face Rs 3.49/unit hike under FCA of April

ISLAMABAD: Already burdened power consumers are likely to face a heavy jolt of Rs 3.4883 per unit hike on account of fuel charges adjustment (FCA) for the month of April, 2024.

Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) has submitted an application to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on the request of distribution companies (DISCOs) to increase the electricity price by Rs 3.4883 per kilowatt hour (kWh) under the head Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) of April 2024.

Following this request, the NEPRA has called a public hearing on May 30, 2024. If approved, this adjustment will be billed from consumers in June bills.

The NEPRA has invited all the parties to raise objections as permissible under the law at the public hearing.

The CPPA, in its application, has claimed that the total electricity generated with various fuels in March 2024 was recorded a 8,639 GWh, at Rs 9.2086 per unit. The total cost of energy was Rs 79,556 million.

The power generation with the hydel source was 2,070 GWh (gigawatt per hour) constituting 23.96 percent with zero cost of power generation while power production with coal-fired power plants was 902 GWh (local coal) and the total power generated for Rs 14,421 million.

Similarly, the power generation from gas-based power plants was 975GWh, 11.28 percent of the total generation, totaling Rs13.2535 per unit and the generation from Re-gasified Liquefied Natural Gas (RLNG) was 2,157 GWh, which was 24.97 percent of total generation, at Rs 22.1261 per unit.

Likewise, power production from bagasse was recorded at 56 GWh, the price of which has been calculated at Rs 5.9822 per unit. The electricity generated from wind was recorded at 287 GWh, 3.32 per cent of total generation and solar at 113 GWh, 1.31 per cent of the total generation in April 2024.

Moreover, electricity generation from nuclear sources was 2,043 GWh which came out at Rs 1.5341 per unit, 23.64 per cent of the total generation, and electricity imported from Iran was 37 GWh amounted to Rs 27.4484 per unit, 0.43 per cent of the total power generation in the said month of April 2024.

It is also learnt from the data submitted by the CCPA with NEPRA that net electricity delivered to DISCOs in April 2024 was 8,375 GWh (96.94pc) at a rate of Rs 8.9801 per unit, the total price of which was Rs 75,205 million.