Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Govt mulls 20pc raise in salaries in upcoming budget

By News Desk

ISLAMABAD: As the federal government accelerates efforts to finalize the budget for the fiscal year 2024-25, various reports indicate that the finance minister has proposed a substantial 15-20% hike in salaries.

Sources within the finance ministry reveal additional details of the proposed budget adjustments. Among them is a suggestion to raise the monetization policy for bureaucrats from Rs40,000 to Rs60,000, with a corresponding increase for officers up to Grade 20 from Rs65,000 to Rs105,000.

The projected 10% salary increase for officers ranging from Grade 1 to 20 is expected to impose an Rs80 billion impact on the national exchequer.

Furthermore, there is a clamor for a substantial 200% surge in medical and conveyance allowances for employees falling within Grades 1 to 16. Currently, these employees receive Rs1,800 as conveyance allowance and Rs1,500 as medical allowance, while officers in Grades 17 and 18 receive Rs5,000 as conveyance allowance.

The proposal also includes a doubling of the conveyance allowance, according to the sources.

In addition, it is noted that Grade 16 employees received a disparity allowance of 25% and 15% in 2021 and 2022, respectively. The ministry now aims to sustain this allowance in the upcoming budget to bridge the gap between provincial and federal employees.

It is emphasized that these proposals for salary and allowance increases are in the preliminary stages, with the final decision to be made by Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in collaboration with the Ministry of Finance and the cabinet.

Previous article
Nepra ‘discontinues’ electricity bill relief program
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

SCCI suggests preparation of fiscal budget jointly by FPCCI, ICAP, chambers...

PESHAWAR: President, Sarhad Chamber of Commerce and Industry Fuad Ishaq suggested Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Industry (FPCCI), chambers, Institute of Chartered Accountants of...

UBL extends PKR 20 billion finance facility to Engro Fertilizers Limited

Solar savings at risk: Net metering vs. gross metering debate heats up in Pakistan

FinMin Aurangzeb anticipates interest rate reduction by SBP this year

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.