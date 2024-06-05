Nepra ‘discontinues’ electricity bill relief program

The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) has significantly scaled back a key relief program aimed at assisting power consumers in managing their electricity bills through multiple installments. This move comes following amendments to the Consumer Service Manual, 2021, effectively reducing options for consumers seeking payment flexibility.

Under the revised regulations approved by Nepra, consumers now find themselves with fewer avenues for bill repayment. Previously available options for paying bills in instalments have been greatly curtailed.

Nepra’s regulatory adjustments aim to streamline bill settlement procedures, albeit at the expense of consumer flexibility. According to the new guidelines, consumers can now opt for bill instalments only once a year. Notably, no interest will be levied on the first instalment if paid within the specified due date. However, subsequent instalments will incur a 14% markup, and any requests for payment extensions must be submitted before the bill’s due date.

In line with Nepra’s directives, power distribution companies (Discos) are mandated to issue computerized bills accommodating instalment plans and due date extensions.

This regulatory shift contrasts sharply with previous efforts to provide financial relief to consumers. In August of the previous year, the interim government had mulled over proposals to permit bill payment in instalments, particularly targeting consumers burdened by inflationary pressures.

Initial discussions within the caretaker government had centered on allowing consumers with bills amounting to 400 units or less to spread their payments over six months.

However, this recent policy adjustment reflects broader trends within the power sector, driven in part by external pressures such as stringent conditions imposed by the International Monetary Fund (IMF) in exchange for financial assistance to Pakistan. These stricter policies and the subsequent rise in electricity rates underscore the complex interplay between domestic policy considerations and international financial obligations.