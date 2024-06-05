HBL and EXIM partner to boost SME exports

HBL and EXIM (Export-Import Bank of Pakistan) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU)to collaborate in the structuring and implementation of EXIM’s Trade Credit Insurance facilities to support Pakistan’s export growth. With a special focus on Small and Medium Enterprises (SME) and Emerging Corporate/Commercial tier exporters, the Export Receivables Discounting is a first of its kind in Pakistan.

With HBL’s industry-leading SME lending portfolio, of over Rs 100 billion, and EXIM’s key role as the official Export Credit Agency (ECA) of Pakistan, this MoU represents the unification of the commitments of both in growing the ‘S’ of the SME business in a significant and sustainable way, through a focus on cash-flow-based lending.

Under the agreement, EXIM as Pakistan’s ECA and HBL with its expertise in trade finance will collaborate to develop and implement new products to enhance the overall risk-taking capacity in the country and create a secure environment for exporters.

Commenting on the collaboration, Muhammad Nassir Salim, President & CEO – HBL, said “This is a significant step forward in supporting Pakistan’s export growth, particularly for SMEs and emerging exporters. HBL is a leader in SME financing, and we are committed to leveraging our expertise alongside EXIM’s risk management capabilities, to provide innovative export credit insurance solutions. This will not only enhance security for exporters but also unlock new financing opportunities, ultimately contributing to a more diversified and robust export sector.”

Irfan Bukhari, CEO& President – EXIM, said “Our collaboration with HBL marks a pivotal moment in supporting Pakistani exporters. By mitigating credit risks associated with export receivables, we safeguard the financial stability of both exporters and banks. This partnership particularly focuses on enhancing SMEs’ access to financing, empowering them to expand their exports and contribute to Pakistan’s economic growth. We much appreciate and value HBLs initiative in developing this unique product with EXIM, where the liquidity will be provided by HBL, and the related risks will be shared between HBL and EXIM.”