Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

PSX surges over 3,000 points, crosses 75,000 level in post-budget session

Stock market reacts positively to federal budget 2024-25 announcement

By News Desk

Bulls return to form on the trading floor ending weeks of the downward trend, with the benchmark KSE-100 Index gaining over 3000 points during the intraday trading of the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Thursday. 

According to the PSX website, the market opened on a positive note and the KSE-100 Index reached 74,717.95 by 10:15 am, gaining 1,980.52 points or 2.64%. 

The benchmark Index touched the highest level of 75,928.06 during intraday trade, with an increase of 3130 points. By 2:30 pm, the KSE-100 was hovering at the level of 75,880.06 mark, up by 3,082.63 points or 4.23%.

Key sectors, including OMCs, refineries, automobile assemblers, cement, and banks saw across-the-board buying.

Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb on Wednesday announced the federal budget for 2024-25 totalling Rs 18.9 trillion. The budget aims to meet the expectations of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) and balance the fiscal deficit with higher taxation.

The budget for the upcoming year aims for a modest 3.6% GDP growth, and sets an ambitious Rs13 trillion tax collection target, raising taxes on salaried classes and removing tax exemptions for the rest.

According to budget documents, the government has allocated Rs 1.4 trillion for the federal development plan (PSDP), compared to the Rs 659 billion revised allocation for the outgoing financial year, marking a 112 percent increase.

Previous article
Defence budget sees 17.62% rise to Rs2,122 billion for FY2024-25
Next article
Govt plans to borrow over $23 billion for FY2024-25 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Headlines

Real estate and securities are made a no-go area for non-filers

As the budget speech comes out, it is becoming evident that the breathing space that was given to non-filers in the past is slowly...

Govt allocates Rs 1363.412 billion for subsidies in FY 2024-25

Govt extends hand to IMF with Rs 18.9 trillion budget 

Govt presents Rs 3.792 trillion national development plan for FY 2024-25

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.