Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Faheem Haider reappointed as managing director of Mari Petroleum 

Haider’s reappointment is for a period of three years with effect from August 12, 2024 

By News Desk

The Board of Directors of Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) reappointed Faheem Haider as the Managing Director/CEO of the company. 

Haider’s reappointment is for a period of three years with effect from August 12,2024. 

MPCL informed the Pakistan Stock Exchange about this development in a notice on Friday. 

“We are pleased to inform that the MPCL Board of Directors in its meeting held on June 27, 2024, has reappointed Mr Faheem Haider as the Managing Director/CEO of Mari Petroleum Company Limited (MPCL) for a period of three (3) years with effect from August 12, 2024,” read the notice.  

Haider has been the Managing Director/CEO of MPCL since August 2020. Currently, he is the only Executive Director on the MPCL Board.

He is a Non-Executive Director on the board of Pakistan International Oil Limited (UAE) and the MD/CEO and Chairman of Mari Mining Company (Pvt) Ltd. In addition, he is also Chairman of the Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE) – Pakistan Section.

During his international career spanning over 29 years, he has held various technical and leadership positions with international oil and gas companies such as Union Texas Petroleum, OMV Pakistan Exploration GmbH, Helix RDS Limited UK, BG Group Plc UK, and Neptune Energy Group UK (formally known as Engie E&P International). 

Other than Pakistan, he has been based in full-time roles in the UK, Oman, Egypt and France working on a variety of projects in the Middle East, North Africa, Europe and the Asia Pacific.

Haider holds a Master’s degree in Petroleum Engineering and Production Management from Imperial College London, a post-graduate diploma from the College of Petroleum Studies, Oxford, UK and a BSc degree in Petroleum Engineering from the University of Engineering and Technology, Lahore, Pakistan.

Previous article
PSX adjusts technical services charges due to inflation
Next article
ECC approves establishment of Pension Fund 
News Desk
News Desk

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.