Rising fuel costs drive sharp increase in prices of essential kitchen items

Recent hikes in petrol and diesel prices have triggered a widespread escalation in the prices of essential kitchen items, according to a recent survey. Transport costs have risen across the board, prompting significant price increases in commodities such as wheat flour, sugar, poultry, and cooking oils.

Wheat flour prices have soared by Rs200 per 15kg bag in wholesale markets, pushing retail prices up to Rs1,520 per bag for the best quality. Sugar prices have similarly risen by Rs400 per 50kg bag. Poultry prices, including chicken and eggs, have also seen notable increases, with chicken meat now retailing at Rs325 per kg.

The survey highlights a broader trend of price hikes across various commodities including pulses, rice, ghee, and packaged milk, with some items experiencing increases of up to 20 percent in restaurant and hotel menu prices. Vegetable prices, while mixed, reflect significant increases in staples like tomatoes and onions.

Traders attribute these price hikes primarily to escalating fuel and utility costs, which have risen approximately 20 percent in recent years. They emphasize the need for stricter price monitoring by government authorities to ensure compliance with official price lists and protect consumers from exploitation by retailers.

Overall, the survey underscores the pervasive impact of fuel price fluctuations on everyday consumer goods, underscoring the challenges faced by both traders and consumers in Pakistan’s current economic climate.