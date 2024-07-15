Sign inSubscribe
Pakistan Oilfields announces significant hydrocarbon discovery in Attock 

Jhandial-03 well in Ikhlas Block Attock District reveals substantial oil and gas reserves, expected to boost production within three weeks

By News Desk

Pakistan Oilfields Limited (POL) has announced a significant hydrocarbon discovery from its Jhandial-03 well, located in the Ikhlas Block of Attock District. 

According to a statement released by the company, the well encountered substantial quantities of hydrocarbons during drilling operations.

As per the company’s notification, the drilling of Jhandial-03 commenced on October 12, 2023, reaching a depth of 17,778 feet in the base Lockhart Formation. The primary objective was to appraise previously discovered hydrocarbons in the Sakesar formation (Eocene) and explore the potential of deeper Lockhart and Patala formations (Paleocene).

Currently, the well has been completed in the Sakesar formation, and the following flow rates have been reported at different choke sizes:

Pakistan Oilfields Limited, which holds an 80% working interest in the Ikhlas Block, anticipates connecting the well to the production line within three weeks. The remaining 20% working interest in the block is held by The Attock Oil Company (AOC).

This discovery is expected to enhance Pakistan’s hydrocarbon reserves and contribute to the country’s energy sector growth.

