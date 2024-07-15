ADB to send accountability mission to Pakistan to address project complaints

The Asian Development Bank (ADB) will dispatch an Accountability Mission to Pakistan in September to verify complaints about various projects.

As per news reports, the ADB’s accountability mechanism exists to provide an independent and effective forum for those affected by ADB-assisted projects to voice their concerns. The Economic Affairs Division (EAD) has informed the relevant ministries that the ADB Accountability Mechanism Office has proposed a mission from September 9-18, 2024.

The mission will visit Islamabad, Swabi, Sahiwal, Lahore, Peshawar and Abbottabad. It will include staff from the ADB Accountability Mechanism Office of the Special Project Facilitator (OSPF), including Principal Facilitation Specialist Viswanathan Ramasubramaniam, Senior Assessment and Facilitation Officer Olivia Rosita Llanillo, and National Facilitator Ahmed Bashir.

The mission will engage in consultations and monitoring of complaints filed about ADB-assisted projects in Pakistan. This process involves interacting with various stakeholders, including complainants, executing and implementing agencies, and project staff from the Pakistan Resident Mission.

According to the schedule, on September 12, the ADB mission will meet with project executing and implementing agencies based in Peshawar and conduct site visits if needed.

On September 13, the mission will discuss the Pehur High-Level Canal Extension Project and hold meetings with a land valuation expert and project agencies.

On September 16, the mission will visit Punjab for field meetings with complainants and hold discussions with the NTDC. Finally, on September 18, the mission will address various complaints in Islamabad.

The mission aims to clarify the complaints and the harm caused to the affected people and report it to the relevant panel for further action.

The objective is to facilitate constructive dialogue and collaboration among all parties to develop mutually acceptable solutions to resolve the complaints. ADB will cover the full cost of this mission.