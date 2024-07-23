Sign inSubscribe
Headlines

Banking Mohtasib gives Rs681 million relief to customers amid rising complaints in H1 2024

This relief marks an increase of Rs141 million compared to the same period last year

By Monitoring Desk

KARACHI: The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) has announced substantial relief totaling Rs681.07 million for banking customers during the first half of 2024, resolving 12,568 complaints.

This relief marks an increase of Rs141 million compared to the same period last year, where approximately Rs539.72 million was disbursed to resolve over 12,015 complaints.

During the current year, the BMP successfully resolved 96% of complaints amicably, amounting to 12,111 cases. The remaining 4%, totaling 457 complaints, required formal hearings and orders from the Banking Mohtasib.

Despite new measures introduced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) from January 1, 2024, the number of complaints lodged against commercial banks remains significant. The Banking Mohtasib Office received a total of 14,058 new complaints by June 30, 2024, including 3,457 from the Prime Minister’s Portal.

Sirajuddin Aziz, the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan, emphasized the importance of safeguarding personal and financial information, advising customers against sharing such details with third parties. In cases of suspicious calls, customers are urged to immediately contact their bank’s branch or helpline for assistance.

Previous article
Chinese power transmission firm files complaint against SBP over forex delays
Next article
FinMin sets course for Beijing to renegotiate $15 billion Chinese loans
Monitoring Desk
Monitoring Desk
Our monitoring team diligently searches the vast expanse of the web to carefully handpick and distill top-tier business and economic news stories and articles, presenting them to you in a concise and informative manner.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

RELATED ARTICLES

Must Read

Top News Updates

US spot ether ETFs ready for market debut, boosting crypto industry

NEWYORK: The first US exchange-traded funds (ETFs) tied to the price of ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency after bitcoin, are due to begin trading...

FBR expands Tajir Dost scheme to 42 cities

FinMin sets course for Beijing to renegotiate $15 billion Chinese loans

Chinese power transmission firm files complaint against SBP over forex delays

Profit by Pakistan Today
Publishing Editor: Babar Nizami -- Editor Multimedia: Umar Aziz Khan -- Senior Editor: Abdullah Niazi -- Editorial Consultant: Ahtasam Ahmad -- Business Reporters: Taimoor Hassan | Shahab Omer l Zain Naeem | Saneela Jawad | Nisma Riaz | Mariam Umar | Shahnawaz Ali | Ghulam Abbass | Ahmad Ahmadani | Aziz Buneri -- Sub-Editor: Saddam Hussain -- Video Producer: Talha Farooqi -- Director Marketing : Mudassir Alam | Regional Heads of Marketing: Agha Anwer (Khi) | Kamal Rizvi (Lhe) | Malik Israr (Isb ) -- Manager Subscriptions: Irfan Farooq -- Pakistan’s #1 business magazine - your go-to source for business, economic and financial news.
Contact us: [email protected]
Copyright © 2024. Pakistan Today. All Rights Reserved.