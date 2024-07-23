Banking Mohtasib gives Rs681 million relief to customers amid rising complaints in H1 2024

KARACHI: The Banking Mohtasib Pakistan (BMP) has announced substantial relief totaling Rs681.07 million for banking customers during the first half of 2024, resolving 12,568 complaints.

This relief marks an increase of Rs141 million compared to the same period last year, where approximately Rs539.72 million was disbursed to resolve over 12,015 complaints.

During the current year, the BMP successfully resolved 96% of complaints amicably, amounting to 12,111 cases. The remaining 4%, totaling 457 complaints, required formal hearings and orders from the Banking Mohtasib.

Despite new measures introduced by the State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) from January 1, 2024, the number of complaints lodged against commercial banks remains significant. The Banking Mohtasib Office received a total of 14,058 new complaints by June 30, 2024, including 3,457 from the Prime Minister’s Portal.

Sirajuddin Aziz, the Banking Mohtasib Pakistan, emphasized the importance of safeguarding personal and financial information, advising customers against sharing such details with third parties. In cases of suspicious calls, customers are urged to immediately contact their bank’s branch or helpline for assistance.