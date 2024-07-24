Ministry of Energy appoints independent directors to power distribution companies’ boards

ISLAMABAD: After taking necessary approval of the federal government, the Ministry of Energy has issued notifications regarding the appointment of independent directors to the board of directors (BODs) of various power distribution companies (DISCOs) for a period of three years.

The decision, which received necessary federal government approval, aims to enhance the governance and efficiency of these entities.

The ministry’s notifications dated 24th July, 2024 includes the names of seasoned professionals who will serve as independent directors on the boards of the Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO), Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO), Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO), and Hazara Electric Supply Company.

Faisalabad Electric Supply Company (FESCO):

Five independent directors have been appointed to FESCO’s board. Omer Farooq Khan has been named Chairman/Independent Director. Joining him are Mz. Zoe Khurshid Khan, Engr. Pervaiz Iqbal, Adil Bashir, and Amir Zia as Independent Directors. Their collective expertise is expected to bring significant improvements to FESCO’s operations and service delivery.

Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO):

The government has appointed Dr. Tahir Masood as the Chairman/Independent Director of IESCO. He will be supported by Syed Aly Murtaza, Dr. Aamir Matin, Mz. Amna Abbas, and Rana Abdul Sattar, all serving as Independent Directors. This team of directors is poised to address the challenges faced by IESCO and drive the company towards better performance and customer satisfaction.

Multan Electric Power Company (MEPCO):

For MEPCO, Amer Zia has been designated as Chairman/Independent Director. Other appointed independent directors include Imran Zaffar, Zainab Janjua, Khawaja Jalaluddin Roomi, and Tahir Basharat Cheema. Their appointments are anticipated to strengthen MEPCO’s governance framework and enhance its operational efficiency.

Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO):

The LESCO board will see the inclusion of Amer Zia as Chairman/Independent Director. Zafar Mahmood, Ms. Zoe Khurshid Khan, Asad Shafi, and Tahir Basharat Cheema will join him as Independent Directors. This diverse group is expected to bring fresh perspectives and innovative solutions to LESCO’s strategic and operational challenges.

Peshawar Electric Supply Company (PESCO):

The government has appointed Himayat Ullah Khan as Chairman/Independent Director of PESCO. Other independent directors include Tahir Ali Khan, Ms. Saima Akbar Khattak, and Saud Azam. Their combined expertise is expected to play a pivotal role in addressing PESCO’s issues and enhancing service quality.

Hazara Electric Supply Company:

Similar to PESCO, the Hazara Electric Supply Company board will also be chaired by Himayat Ullah Khan as Chairman/Independent Director, with Tahir Ali Khan, Ms. Saima Akbar Khattak, and Saud Azam serving as Independent Directors. Their leadership is crucial for steering the company towards achieving its operational goals.

It is pertinent to mention that the Ministry of Energy’s decision to appoint these independent directors reflects a commitment to improving the governance of power distribution companies. By bringing in experienced professionals from diverse backgrounds, the government aims to tackle the myriad challenges facing the power sector, including inefficiencies, service delivery issues, and governance deficits.

These appointments are effective immediately and will remain in place for a period of three years or until further orders. The inclusion of independent directors is expected to ensure that the boards function with greater transparency, accountability, and effectiveness, ultimately benefiting the consumers and the overall power sector of the country.